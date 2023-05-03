The Royals optioned Reyes to Triple-A Omaha prior to Tuesday's 11-7 loss to the Orioles.
Even for a 7-23 Royals squad that ranks near the bottom of the majors in most offensive metrics, Reyes proved to be too much of a liability at the plate to earn regular playing time. Before being demoted Tuesday, Reyes had started in only two of the Royals' previous five games and was sitting on a .186/.231/.288 slash line and a 36.9 percent strikeout rate over 65 plate appearances on the season. With his career continuing to trend downward since he slugged 30 home runs for Cleveland in 2021, Reyes could be in danger of being designated for assignment if the Royals need to open up a spot on the 40-man roster at any point.