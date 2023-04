Reyes is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Twins, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Reyes will sit for the second time in three games Friday, heading to the bench after he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday's loss. The slugger has now gone hitless in 13 at-bats since he returned from the paternity list Monday. Vinnie Pasquantino will take over at designated hitter while newly-recalled Nick Pratto starts at first base and bats sixth against Minnesota.