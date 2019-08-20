Nix is starting for Triple-A El Paso on Monday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Prior to Monday, Nix made four rehab starts between the Arizona League and High-A Lake Elsinore, compiling an 0-2 record along with a 2.70 ERA and 17:5 K:BB in 13.1 innings. The move to Triple-A takes him one step closer to returning to the majors after being diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow in March. Barring any setbacks, he should see time with the big club before the end of the season.

