Nix underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in mid-March, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tommy John surgery was the expected outcome for Nix after he aggravated a pre-existing elbow injury during spring training, and he apparently had the procedure a few days after the setback occurred. The 25-year-old will spend the entire 2021 season on Triple-A El Paso's 60-day injured list, and his recovery from the procedure will most likely extend into next summer. The elbow surgery is a devastating setback for Nix, who hasn't made an appearance in affiliated ball since Aug. 30, 2019.