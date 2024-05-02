De Vries is slashing .148/.303/.259 with a 30.3 percent strikeout rate through seven games with Single-A Lake Elsinore.

San Diego was aggressive in placing De Vries in Single-A as a 17-year-old, and the prized international prospect began his professional career by going 4-for-13 with four RBI over his first three games. However, he's gone 0-for-14 with six strikeouts over his subsequent four contests, highlighting the inevitable growing pains given his age. On a positive note, De Vries has compiled a 15.2 percent walk rate thus far, so he's at least demonstrating some patience at the plate.