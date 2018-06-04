Margot is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Braves.

Margot is hitting an impressive .321/.457/.464 with a 7:6 BB:K over his last 10 games, but he'll head to the bench for Monday's series opener against the Braves for what appears to be a routine day off. Travis Jankowski will start in center field and bat leadoff in his stead.

