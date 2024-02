The Twins acquired Margot, infielder Rayne Doncon and cash from the Dodgers on Monday in exchange for Noah Miller, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

It's the second time Margot has been traded this winter, as he went from the Rays to the Dodgers in December as part of the Tyler Glasnow deal. The 29-year-old Margot offers protection in center field for Byron Buxton and should draw a decent number of starts especially against left-handed pitching.