Margot (hand) is starting at designated hitter and batting ninth for the Twins in Thursday's opener versus the Royals.

The Twins got Margot to play against left-handed pitching, so it's no surprise he's in there against southpaw Cole Ragans, though it's a bit of a surprise he's at DH and not playing the outfield. Margot had to exit hit final exhibition game after being hit on the hand by a pitch, but he's fine.