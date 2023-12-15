Margot was traded from Tampa Bay to the Dodgers along with Tyler Glasnow in exchange for Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Margot has settled into being a slightly below league-average hitter, though he more than makes up for that with his defense. That will likely be enough for him to remain a regular in the Dodgers' outfield, though he could split time in a corner spot with the likes of Chris Taylor and Jason Heyward. Margot is under contract for 2024 with a mutual option in 2025.