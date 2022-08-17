Beaty (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day IL on Tuesday and was subsequently optioned to Triple-A El Paso, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Beaty restarted his rehab assignment July 27 and is slashing .309/.433/.418 with a home run and seven RBI in 15 games since. He's back to full health, but the Padres don't appear to have room for him on the big-league roster at the moment. Beaty has struggled during his time in the majors this season, batting .108 with no homers and only one RBI over 37 at-bats.