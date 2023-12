Mondou signed a minor-league contract with San Diego on Dec. 8.

Mondou spent most of last season with the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate and slashed .270/.379/.434 with 13 home runs and 61 RBI. The 28-year-old infielder made his major-league debut with the A's in 2022, appearing in just one game before being sent back to the minors, and he figures to continue operating in an organizational depth role in 2024.