Paul Janish: Granted release from Orioles
Janish was granted his release by the Orioles on Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Janish, who planned to retire once the 2017 season was finished, has opted to end his career a bit earlier than expected. Now that his professional career has come to a close, Janish will begin coaching at Rice University.
More News
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: To retire at season's end•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: DFA'd by Orioles•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Settling back into reserve role•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Becoming preferred shortstop option•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Contract selected from Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....