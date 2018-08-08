Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Drives in two
Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Cabrera delivered a two-run double in the eighth inning to provide some much needed insurance, putting the visitors ahead 4-0 in the eventual 5-2 win. The 32-year-old is hitting just .243 since being traded to the Phillies, but he's hit safely in four straight and driven in six over that span, and is now slashing .333/.429/.722 to open August.
