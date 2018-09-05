Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Homers and drives in three
Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a walk, a homer, a run and three RBI in Tuesday's win in Miami.
Cabrera hit a two-run double in the second inning to stretch Philadelphia's lead to five. He increased the margin to six in his next at-bat with a fourth-inning solo shot, his 23rd homer of the season. He's now just two shy of his career high of 25, set back in 2011, and is hitting .342/.375/.684 with three homers in his last 10 games.
