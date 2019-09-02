Phillies' Brad Miller: Blasts solo homer

Miller went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Miller got the Phillies on the board with a long ball to left field in the second inning. The multi-hit game was his first in over two months and marked a positive start to September after Miller hit just .149 (7-for-47) in June and July. He is slashing .233/.331/.476 with six homers and 15 RBI in 118 plate appearances between Cleveland and Philadelphia this season.

