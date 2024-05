Rincones, who is on the 7-day injured list with Double-A Reading, tore a ligament in his right thumb on April 24 and could return in the middle of July, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

A 6-foot-3 lefty slugger, Rincones got off to a great start before the injury, slashing .300/.417/.600 with four home runs, four steals and a 26.7 percent strikeout rate in 60 plate appearances. This injury may prevent Rincones from pushing for a big-league debut in his age-23 season.