Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Strikes out six in win

Arrieta (8-6) gave up four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six through six innings to take the win against the Marlins on Sunday.

Arrieta only allowed one run through five innings, but he gave up three runs in the sixth inning on four hits including a two-run home run. Arrieta isn't dominating like he has in past years, but he is still a workhorse in this environment, reaching 100 innings for the season and pitching six innings in each of his last four starts. The right-hander has an 8-6 record with a 4.43 ERA through 17 starts this season. Arrieta will make his next start Saturday against the Mets at Citi Field.