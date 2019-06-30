Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Strikes out six in win
Arrieta (8-6) gave up four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six through six innings to take the win against the Marlins on Sunday.
Arrieta only allowed one run through five innings, but he gave up three runs in the sixth inning on four hits including a two-run home run. Arrieta isn't dominating like he has in past years, but he is still a workhorse in this environment, reaching 100 innings for the season and pitching six innings in each of his last four starts. The right-hander has an 8-6 record with a 4.43 ERA through 17 starts this season. Arrieta will make his next start Saturday against the Mets at Citi Field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...