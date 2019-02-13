Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Underwent knee surgery

Arrieta underwent knee surgery in January but is expected to be ready to start the season, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Arrieta suffered a meniscus injury while doing his offseason weight training. While it's certainly a positive that he's currently expected to be unaffected by the time the season rolls around, it's never a good thing when a player carries an injury into camp, especially a 32-year-old pitcher who has been declining for the last three seasons.