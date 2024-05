Single-A Clearwater placed Walton on the 7-day injured list May 11 with an undisclosed injury.

The 19-year-old outfielder had a .237/.348/.407 slash line with two home runs, four steals and a 29 percent strikeout rate in 17 games before lading on the IL. Walton has big raw power and above-average speed, but his hit tool needs some refinement.