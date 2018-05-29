Agrazal was placed on the minor-league disabled list Tuesday with a right shoulder strain, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Agrazal had compiled an impressive 2.79 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 51.2 innings (eight starts, one relief appearances) with Double-A Altoona prior to landing on the shelf. The severity of the injury remains unclear, leaving his potential timetable for a return fuzzy.