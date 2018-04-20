Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Looking for turnaround

Polanco will bat second and start in right field Friday despite slashing .150/.268/.400 in his last 71 plate appearances.

Pittsburgh continues to bat him second in the lineup despite a 1-for-23 slide from the No. 2 spot exclusively over the last six games. The team sat Polanco on Wednesday, but the rest did him little good against the Phillies and red-hot starter Jake Arrieta. The outfielder went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Thursday.