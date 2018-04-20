Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Looking for turnaround
Polanco will bat second and start in right field Friday despite slashing .150/.268/.400 in his last 71 plate appearances.
Pittsburgh continues to bat him second in the lineup despite a 1-for-23 slide from the No. 2 spot exclusively over the last six games. The team sat Polanco on Wednesday, but the rest did him little good against the Phillies and red-hot starter Jake Arrieta. The outfielder went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Thursday.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Batting average woes continue Sunday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Blasts two homers Thursday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Exceeding expectations in early going•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hits third home run•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Rejoins lineup Sunday•
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...