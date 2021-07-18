Polanco went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Mets.

Polanco drew a walk and stole second in the first inning before scoring on a Taijuan Walker error. The 29-year-old outfielder has gone 2-for-7 with a pair of walks in two games since he returned from hip inflammation. He'll look to build upon a .202/.284/.364 slash line while serving as Pittsburgh's primary right field. Polanco has added nine home runs, 23 RBI, 24 runs scored and nine stolen bases this season.