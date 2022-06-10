Davis (wrist) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Double-A Altoona on Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Dvais has been out the past month after suffering a fractured left wrist, but he's rejoined Altoona after making two rehab appearances in the lower minors. The 22-year-old, who is the Pirates' top prospect, had a .341/.450/.585 slash line in 22 games at High-A Greensboro to begin the season before being promoted to Double-A.