The Pirates optioned Davis to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Davis entered the season as the Pirates' clear No. 1 catcher, but he slashed just .162/.280/.206 with a 34.9 percent strikeout rate and recently had fallen into a timeshare with Joey Bart. The Pirates will presumably keep Davis at catcher at Indianapolis, although it's possible he could be worked back into the mix in right field.