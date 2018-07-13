Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Catches fire with four RBI

Mercer went 3-for-4 with four RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's victory over Milwaukee.

Mercer drove in all four of his runs on singles and swiped his second bag of the season. The 31-year-old infielder is still slashing just .253/.312/.392 with 30 RBI and 31 runs scored in 288 at-bats.

