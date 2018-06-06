Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup

Mercer was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers with flu-like symptoms.

Mercer was scheduled to start at shortstop and bat eighth, a spot now occupied by Sean Rodriguez. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now.

More News
Our Latest Stories