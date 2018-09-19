Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Participates in sim game

Kang (wrist) took some at-bats in a simulated game Wednesday in Florida, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Manager Clint Hurdle stated that the team has not ruled out brining Kang up to get some at-bats with the Pirates before the end of the 2018 season, but that is completely dependent on the status on his left wrist. Kang is currently ramping up activities in Bradenton at the club's spring training facility, where he's been located for for the past couple weeks. It's expected that he will try and partake in an extended simulation in the coming days in order to gauge where he's at in his recovery.

