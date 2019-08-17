Jung Ho Kang: Deal not yet finalized

Kang has not officially signed a minor-league contract with Milwaukee yet, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Kang has been working out with Milwaukee's Triple-A affiliate with the goal of earning a MiLB deal, though the two sides still have some terms to iron out. Kang was cut loose by the Pirates at the beginning of August after hitting .169 with 10 homers and 24 RBI over 65 games in the majors this season.