Jung Ho Kang: Released by Pirates

Kang was released by the Pirates on Monday, Dejan Kovacevic of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

No team was willing to acquire Kang after he was designated for assignment over the weekend, prompting the Pirates to part ways with the veteran infielder. He's appeared in 65 games this season, slashing just .169/.222/.395 with 10 home runs in 185 plate appearances.

