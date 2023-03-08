The Pirates acquired Mathias from the Rangers on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later.

Texas moved Mathias off its 40-man roster over the weekend, but the 28-year-old utility man was quickly able to find a new organization. Mathias hit well at the Triple-A level and down the stretch with Texas last season, but his track record suggests that his hot run at the plate is unlikely to carry over into 2023. He'll compete for a reserve role with the rebuilding Pirates.