Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Logs third straight start
DeShields recorded two base hits in five at-bats in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Tigers.
With Carlos Gomez (illness) sitting out Tuesday, DeShields was able to pick up a third consecutive start and remain in the leadoff spot. DeShields has been productive in that capacity during that time, but since Gomez's issue isn't anything that will put him at risk of hitting the disabled list, it will likely be just a matter of time before DeShields settles back into a regular bench role.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Steals 20th base of season•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Leading off Sunday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Hits rare homer in Wednesday's win•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Assumes leadoff role Sunday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scores run as leadoff hitter Thursday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Waivers: Rhys Hoskins already paying off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...