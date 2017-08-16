Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Logs third straight start

DeShields recorded two base hits in five at-bats in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Tigers.

With Carlos Gomez (illness) sitting out Tuesday, DeShields was able to pick up a third consecutive start and remain in the leadoff spot. DeShields has been productive in that capacity during that time, but since Gomez's issue isn't anything that will put him at risk of hitting the disabled list, it will likely be just a matter of time before DeShields settles back into a regular bench role.