Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Out of Tuesday's lineup

DeShields is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game at Oakland.

DeShields heads to the bench after starting the last five games and going 3-for-15 with a double, triple and two RBI. The 26-year-old is slashing .207/.352/.328 with six stolen bases through 20 games. Joey Gallo takes over in center field for the Rangers in his absence.

