Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Out with concussion
DeShields was placed on the seven-day disabled list Friday with a concussion.
DeShields was scratched from Friday's lineup with what was initially termed a headache, but the issue was evidently more severe. He'll be eligible to return in a week, but recovery timelines with concussions can be difficult to predict. Drew Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.
