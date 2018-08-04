Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Out with concussion

DeShields was placed on the seven-day disabled list Friday with a concussion.

DeShields was scratched from Friday's lineup with what was initially termed a headache, but the issue was evidently more severe. He'll be eligible to return in a week, but recovery timelines with concussions can be difficult to predict. Drew Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.

