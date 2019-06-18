Pence (groin) isn't expected to miss more than 10-to-14 days while on the injured list, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

While it doesn't appear as though Pence will be able to return after the 10-day minimum, the Rangers are optimistic that he'll be ready to roll by the end of June. It remains unclear as to whether he'll require a rehab stint prior to coming off the shelf.

