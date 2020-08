Pence was placed on unconditional release waivers by the Giants on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Pence was designated for assignment Sunday, but it appears as though he won't remain in the Giants' organization moving forward. The 37-year-old hasn't ruled out playing, but it's unclear whether he'll find another major-league opportunity after hitting .096 with two home runs and six RBI over 52 at-bats to begin the season.