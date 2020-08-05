Pence will sit for the third straight game Wednesday against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Despite hitting .297/.358/.552 last season, Pence may be little more than a short-side platoon option for the Giants this year, with his 1-for-26 start at the plate certainly not helping his case for more at-bats. Pence has started against all four lefties the Giants have faced this season, but he's been in the lineup against just two out of nine righties. Pablo Sandoval will be the designated hitter Wednesday.