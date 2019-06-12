Pence went 1-for-2 with a home run, three walks, two RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Pence worked a free pass in each of his first three plate appearances, coming around to score twice. He added an inside-the-park home run in the sixth inning, lacing a line drive to right field that was misplayed by Brock Holt. It went down as his 14th home run of the season, and third in his last six contests. Pence has turned back the clock 2013 with his performance to this point in the season, hitting .284/.345/.585 across 203 plate appearances.