Heim went 4-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 15-8 win over Oakland.

Heim extended a hit streak to five games, during which he's 10-for-17 with four walks, four RBI and eight runs scored. The catcher ranks third on the team with 22 RBI and fifth in runs (16) over 31 contests. With a doubleheader coming up Wednesday, Heim will likely sit out the matinee.