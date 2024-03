Church was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, Michael Bier of Foul Territory reports.

Church appeared to be on track to make the big-league roster given his 2.53 ERA and 0.94 WHIP across 10.2 innings during spring training, but the club announced Monday that he's headed for the minor leagues. The right-hander's impressive spring is unlikely to go unnoticed, and he should factor into the bullpen mix at some point this year.