Bratt was placed on High-A Hickory's 7-day injured list June 18 with an unspecified injury.

The Canadian-born lefty compiled a 3.83 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 65:16 K:BB over 56.1 innings for Hickory before being shut down six weeks ago. The Rangers haven't provided word regarding the nature of his injury or insight into whether he'll have a chance at pitching again in 2023.