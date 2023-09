High-A Hickory reinstated Bratt (undisclosed) from its 7-day injured list Friday.

In his first appearance for Hickory since July 14 after he had been sidelined for six weeks with the unspecified injury, Bratt made an abbreviated start Friday against Greensboro, covering 1.2 scoreless innings and striking out three while one hit and one walk. Over 15 starts for Hickory on the season, Bratt owns a 3.72 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 68:17 K:BB across 58 innings.