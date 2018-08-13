Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Plays nine innings in field

Mazara (thumb) went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

This was Mazara's first full game playing in the field while out on rehab in the minors, a good sign that his return to Texas is near. He's gone 5-for-12 with two RBI and a run scored in four rehab games. We'll likely see Mazara get a few more at-bats early this week and is expected to rejoin the Rangers for Thursday when they kick off a series against the Angels, reports T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com.