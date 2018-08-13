Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Plays nine innings in field
Mazara (thumb) went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.
This was Mazara's first full game playing in the field while out on rehab in the minors, a good sign that his return to Texas is near. He's gone 5-for-12 with two RBI and a run scored in four rehab games. We'll likely see Mazara get a few more at-bats early this week and is expected to rejoin the Rangers for Thursday when they kick off a series against the Angels, reports T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com.
More News
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Aiming for return next week•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Plays full game on rehab•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Embarks on rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Swinging lightweight bat•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Expected to miss more than minimum•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...