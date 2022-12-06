Mazara signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mazara is still just 27 years old and should theoretically be at his peak, but it's been several seasons since he's held down a regular role. He appeared in 55 games for the Padres last season, hitting a modest .264/.316/.352 with two home runs. Mazara's career 89 wRC+ simply isn't good enough for a corner outfielder, but it's just passable enough that he could continue to bounce around in a bench role. The Orioles would represent his fifth team in five seasons if he manages to make an appearance.