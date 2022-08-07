Mazara remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Mazara will sit for the fifth game in a row, and his time as an regular player for San Diego appears to be over after the Padres recently acquired Juan Soto to take over as their everyday right fielder. Since Mazara doesn't bring much defensive value to the table and isn't a platoon option as a left-handed hitter, it wouldn't be surprising if he was ultimately moved off the active roster. Over 167 plate appearances with the big club this season, Mazara has slashed .271/.323/.361 with two home runs and 18 RBI.