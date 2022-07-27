site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-nomar-mazara-sitting-against-lefty-841693 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mazara is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Tigers.
Mazara will get a breather as the Padres take on left-hander Tarik Skubal and the Tigers on Wednesday. Esteury Ruiz will take over in right field and bat eighth in the series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read