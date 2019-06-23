Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Slugs two homers

Mazara went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Mazara cranked home runs in his first two at-bats to help Texas wipe out Chicago's early four-run lead. It was the second straight game with a homer for Mazara, who is 6-for-15 in four games since missing two games with a hamstring injury. After a appearing as the designated hitter in his first two games back, Mazara played the outfield Friday and Saturday.