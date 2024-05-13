Rortvedt is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Alex Jackson will handle the catching duties for the Rays on Monday, but Rortvedt still appears to be the team's No. 1 backstop, despite having now started in just one of the team's last five games. The lefty-hitting Rortvedt should see the bulk of the starts against right-handed pitching, while the right-handed-hitting Jackson likely represents the top choice to catch when the Rays oppose lefties.