Rortvedt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The White Sox are bringing a right-hander (Chris Flexen) to the mound, but he's been far more effective against lefties (.314 wOBA) than righties (.372 wOBA) for his career, which likely explains why the lefty-hitting Rortvedt is on the bench. Alex Jackson will fill in for Rortvedt behind the plate.