Dodgers' Ben Rortvedt: Heading back to L.A.

The Dodgers acquired Rortvedt from the Mets on Monday in exchange for right-hander Chayce McDermott, Aram Leighton of JustBaseball.com reports.

After finishing the 2025 season with the Dodgers and earning his first World Series ring, Rortvedt was claimed off waivers by the Mets in February and was outrighted off the 40-man roster shortly before Opening Day. Rortvedt has spent the 2026 campaign to date exclusively at Triple-A Syracuse, where he's produced a .233/.317/.411 slash line with six home runs and two stolen bases in 48 games. With the move back to Los Angeles, Rortvedt may not have to wait long for a call-up to the big leagues, especially if Dalton Rushing (arm) needs to join Will Smith (neck) on the injured list. The only healthy catcher on the Dodgers' active roster at the moment is Eliezer Alfonzo.