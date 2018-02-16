Rays' Brad Miller: At full health heading into 2018
Miller (groin) has fully recovered from offseason core muscle surgery that addressed his groin and lower abdominals in late October, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Last week, Rays manager Kevin Cash stated that Miller is the top in-house candidate to take over the first base job for this upcoming season, although there is always the chance that the club acquires veteran talent on the free-agent market at any given time. In the event that the Rays make a move, Miller would stilll be in line to receive a majority of time at the keystone. During the 2017 campaign he slashed .201/.327/.337 with nine home runs, 40 RBI and five stolen bases in 110 games.
